Jamestown Community College Awarded Over $1.5 Million in Workforce Development Grants

Jamestown Community College has been awarded over $1.5 million in workforce development grants through New York State.

The State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded nearly $11 million in grants to seventeen projects across the state through the third round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs.

JCC is receiving $540,090 through the Pay for Performance (P4P) Operating Grant. These monies will be for an expansion of the existing Industrial Maintenance Technician and Machining programs.

JCC also will receive a $1,029,050 Workforce Development Capital Grant. This funding will go toward the development of up to 14 new tech and manufacturing certificate pathways, to be designed with local industry partners and offered in three locations throughout the region. The program will provide trainees with industry-recognized credentials and soft-skills training, preparing graduates to fill the more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs available locally.