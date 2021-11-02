Jamestown Community College Staff Receive Awards

Two SUNY Jamestown Community College staff members have been awarded the 2021 President’s Award and State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.

Administrative Services Director Karen Fuller-Markham received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. Fuller-Markham joined JCC in April 2013 as director of finance and was promoted to her current position in November 2015.

She led an operations team at JCC that prepared for reopening campus during the pandemic. Fuller-Markham was recognized for how her work coordinating the efforts of that team ensured the college was prepared, with a well-planned strategy for staff and students to return to JCC safely.

JCC’s College Connections Administrative Assistant Lynn Klingensmith is the recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. She started as a part-time administrative assistant in 2013 and was promoted to her current position in 2015.

Klingensmith was recognized for her attention to detail and mastery of processes ensures that the operational aspects of the College Connections program run smoothly.