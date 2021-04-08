Jamestown Democrats Name Regina Brackman as Ward 3 Candidate

Jamestown Democrats appear to have found a replacement candidate for the late City Council woman Vickye James.

The Chautauqua County Board of elections has updated its 2021 candidates list with the inclusion of Regina Brackman as Ward 3 city council candidate for the Democratic Party.

Brackman will replace James’s name on the ballot. Prior to her untimely death on March 27, James had intended to run for releection for a fourth term on the council.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist is required to appoint a replacment for James to fill out the remainder of the current term and he told WRFA earlier this week that ideally, he wanted his appointment to be the same person who would replace James on the ballot. But as of this morning, there hasn’t been an announcement from the mayor’s office that she will indeed be his choice.

Back in the 2013 election, Brackman ran for the open Ward 3 city council seat, but lost in a very close race to Republican Tamara Dickey.