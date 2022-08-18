Jamestown Dept. of Development Holding ‘Community Convenings’ Tonight on East Second Street

The Jamestown Department of Development will hold the first of a series of “community convenings” tonight.

City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle will moderate the discussion from 5:30 to 7:00pm at The Resource Center parking lot on the north side of their 869 East Second Street facility. The event is open to all Jamestown community members with a special invitation to those who identify East Second Street as the central corridor of their neighborhood.

The discussion will be framed by, but not limited to, housing, people, and neighborhood. It will address not only the existing conditions of the area, but also provide a platform for attendees to share their stories and lived experiences as a resident of or adjacent to East Second Street.

Business owners and operators are also encouraged to attend and share their experiences and needs for viability and sustainability. DOD staff say tonight’s discussion will help steer and inform future quarterly community discussions.

Future “community convenings” are tentatively scheduled for:

– Southside, November 17, 2022

– Westside, February 16, 2023

– Northside, May 18, 2023

Locations are still being determined with dates and times subject to change.

For more information, visit the Department of Development’s page on the city’s website at jamestownny.gov, or contact Ellen Shadle at 716-483-7657.