Jamestown DOD Annual Action Plan Walking Tour for April 9 Postponed

The walking tour planned for Saturday as part of public input on the City of Jamestown’s Annual Action Plan has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.

The Jamestown Department of Development said in a release they will announce a new date for the Ward 2 walking tour in the near future. The walking tours are an expansion of the required public input required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for cities that receive Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds.

They also invited residents to take a survey on the Annual Action plan, which can be found here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022COJ_AAP