Jamestown Fire Dept. Awarded FEMA Grant

The Jamestown Fire Department has been awarded a grant for new radios and a new rope bailout system.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency totals $284,291. City Council had approved adding $14,000 to the 2023 Budget for the purchase of a new bailout system.

The grant will now fully cover the cost of the new items, with no cost share from the City.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said the new radios will allow firefighters to more easily communicate with mutual aid agencies and Chautauqua County EMS. The new bailout system will replace an older bailout system that is now considered obsolete. Coon said these are an essential part of a firefighter’s arsenal, as it can provide a firefighter with the capability to make a quick and rapid escape from a fire when standard methods of departure – via stairs, elevator, or a ladder – are not possible.