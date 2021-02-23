Jamestown Girls Basketball Players in COVID Quarantine

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools (JPS) is reporting that one of the recent girls basketball opponents had a player who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, several members of the JHS girls basketball team have been placed under quarantine by the Chautauqua County Health Department.

Per the health department, only students that played in the game will be quarantined. Students, who did not play, and coaches, are not under quarantine. Those identified as close contacts have been notified. Please be aware that the district cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding these individuals.

JPS says it continues to work closely with the Chautauqua County Health Department on contact tracing of any confirmed cases. The district would like parents to know that a confirmed case DOES NOT mean that you or your child has been exposed to the individual who has tested positive. Any individuals who may have been in close contact, as defined by the Chautauqua County Department of Health, with a confirmed case will be contacted directly by both the school district and the New York Department of Health contact tracers with pertinent information and next steps.

As a reminder to our community, please wear face masks, maintain social distancing and continue frequent hand washing whether at school or in the community to help keep our students and staff safe. If your child has any symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, significant diarrhea, sore throat or a fever greater than 100 F or 37.8 C) please contact your health care provider and notify your child’s school health office.

The District will comply with applicable privacy laws and rules including all HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accounting Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act) rules and guidelines regarding information given to the Chautauqua County Department of Health or other necessary parties.

If anyone has questions, please contact your building nurse or email JPS Coordinator of Health Services, Jill Muntz at jill.a.muntz @ jpsny.org or call her at 716-483-4376.