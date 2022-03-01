Jamestown, Health Partners Awarded Nearly $1 Million in CARES Act, CDBG Funds

The City of Jamestown and health partners have been awarded nearly a million dollars in health and community renewal grants from CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant programs.

New York Homes and Community Renewal awarded the funds to help communities throughout the state to safely reopen and restart their local economies in the wake of COVID-19.

Three Jamestown organizations will receive the funding. As explained by Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk to City Council in December, The Chautauqua Center will receive $500,000 as part of a $729,000 project, “To expand their Jamestown facility, not the building itself, but to finish the build out of the facility and to expand their behavior health programming.”

The Chautauqua County Health Network will receive $100,000 out of a $223,000 project, “They are looking to do a public health campaign, so they would be working in collaboration with a number of agencies, including the County Health Department, to do some additional vaccination information and education, but then also a general public health campaign.”

And Strong Starts Jamestown will receive $322,300 dollars toward a $1,114,205 project, “And that is a program that is focused on assisting, really focusing on children and prepartum and postpartum health of babies who are born to mothers who may have substance abuse challenges and a number of other things.”

The funds will be awarded directly to the City which will then distribute and work with partner organizations on the awarded projects.