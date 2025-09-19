Jamestown High School Marching Band Hosting Fall Festival Of Bands Saturday

The Jamestown High School Marching Band will host its 46th Annual Fall Festival of Bands this Saturday.

The program will take place at 11:45 a.m. at Strider Field. The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2025 show “Time Capsule.”

JHS Marching Band Director Marc Lentsch said songs this year will include “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles, “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles, and the “Theme from Back to the Future.”

The Fall Festival of Bands is the JHS Marching Band’s most significant annual fundraiser. In addition to Jamestown, bands performing this year are the Eisenhower High School, Erie High School, General McLane High School, Fairview High School, Girard High School, Seneca High School, Iroquois High School, and Union City.

The band will travel to Northeast High School on September 27, the Harbor Creek Invitational on October 18 in Erie, Pa. and will return to Erie for the LMBA Championships on October 25.

Tickets for the Fall Festival of Bands on September 20 are $8 dollars for adults; $6 for students and seniors over 65. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. Tickets for admission can be purchased at the door.