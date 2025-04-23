Jamestown High School Senior Recognized As Vocalist

A Jamestown High School senior has been recognized as one of the most talented high school vocalists in the eastern United States.

Jamestown High School student Eddie Meyer has been selected to perform with the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-Eastern Honors Mixed Chorus. This prestigious honor only occurs biennially and is only awarded to approximately 200 high school students from across NAfME’s Eastern District, which encompasses 11 states and the District of Columbia. Meyer will travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to rehearse and perform with the ensemble from April 24 to 27.

The son of Hillary and Barry Meyer, Meyer is the first JHS student to attend the festival since Dylan Lydell in 2019. Meyer was selected to attend the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Winter Conference All-State Festival in December, as well as NYSSMA Zone 1 Area All-State in November. All three selections were based on his score at last spring’s NYSSMA solo festival.