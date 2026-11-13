Jamestown Holding Two Amnesty Days For Residents To Dispose Of Bulk Trash, Recycle Electronics

Two Amnesty Day events where Jamestown residents can dispose of unwanted bulk trash and recycle electronics for free are scheduled for the month of November.

The Jamestown Department of Development is hosting the events on the following dates:

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Jackson-Taylor Park

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Bergman Park

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Both events are free for eligible City of Jamestown residents and property owners and will take place rain, snow, or shine.

Participants must provide documentation verifying City of Jamestown residency or property ownership. Acceptable forms of documentation include:

A valid New York State driver’s license or identification card displaying a City of Jamestown address

A City of Jamestown yard waste sticker

A current Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) bill

For safety and proper disposal, the following materials will not be accepted at either event:

Batteries

Yard waste

Paint, including old or leftover paint

Liquids or chemicals of any kind

Hazardous materials

Propane tanks

Automotive fluids, including motor oil and antifreeze

Participants are encouraged to review the list of prohibited materials before attending, have their required documentation readily available upon arrival, and follow all posted signage and instructions from event personnel to help ensure a safe and efficient collection process.

For questions regarding the Amnesty Day events, including accepted materials and disposal requirements, please contact the Jamestown Department of Development at 716-483-7542 or by email at dod@jamestownny.gov.