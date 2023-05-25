Jamestown Homicide Suspect Captured Following Manhunt in South Carolina

The suspect in a Jamestown homicide has been captured following a manhunt in South Carolina.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of 34-year old Michael Burham Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis said a 9-1-1 call received Wednesday afternoon from a citizen who spotted Burham on their property led to law enforcement searching the area and taking Burham into custody just after 5:00 p.m.

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin at 125 William Street. He’s also the suspect in the kidnapping of a couple from Pennsylvania that involved the couple driving Burham to North Charleston, South Carolina. He is also wanted on rape charges from a previous case.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the FBI with this case.