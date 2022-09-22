Jamestown Jackals 5k Run, Walk, & Dribble Saturday, September 24

The Jamestown Jackals will hold a 5K Run, Walk & Dribble this Saturday, September 24 at Jackson-Taylor Park.

The start and finish will be in the park with the course traveling on the Jamestown River Walk and along the Chadakoin River.

The link for online registration can be found here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Jamestown/Jackals5K

Only online registration participants will be guaranteed a running shirt. Day-of-run registration will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. All registration will be held under the pavilion near the corners of 11th and Lafayette Streets. The run will begin promptly at 10 a.m. A map of the course can be found online at RunSignUp.com. The top 10 participants in each of run, walk and dribble will receive awards.

Proceeds from the run support #IntegrityFirst, Inc, whose mission is to help individuals develop their potential and achieve success. The organization also works to help break the cycle of crime, substance abuse, and poverty by promoting positive lifestyle changes for all participants through multi-disciplinary programs and partnerships.