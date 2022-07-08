Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding Abortion Rights Rally July 10

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is holding a Rally for Reproductive Rights this Sunday, July 10.

The rally is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court‘s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, saying there is not a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

The rally is in support of the right to abortion and to support the stance that abortion is healthcare.

At noon, a march is scheduled to take place from Dow Park on West Sixth Street to Tracy Plaza on East Third Street.

Speakers at Tracy Plaza will include motivational speaker Katie Castro, local poet Autumn Echo, local dance artist Sukanya Burman, and local female political candidates and professionals Sandra Lewis and Alyssa Porter.

The rally will conclude with a march that returns to Dow Park.