Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding Public Conversation With Business Owners

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is holding a conversation with local business owners this Wednesday.

The free discussion will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4 at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

It will feature a panel discussion with business owners about what has made them successful, how they help support the community, and how the community can support local. This will be concluded by an open forum with questions from the crowd. Participating businesses will include:

Bob Lingle, Good Neighbor Bookstore

Jeff James, Labyrinth and Brazil Lounge

Al Steffens, Chautauqua Comics

Erica Rose, Rose & Grace Studio

Christopher Saldarriaga, UpTwn Kix