Jamestown Man Arrested After Standoff on Southside

A Jamestown man on the wanted list was arrested after a stand-off on the City’s southside last night.

Jamestown Police say 34-year old Silk Spencer barricaded himself in the basement of a house at 15 West Cowden Place when officers came to do a warrant check yesterday afternoon. Spencer told police he had a gun and was going to start shooting officers. After almost 2-hours of negotiations, Spencer surrendered peacefully. No weapons were found on him.

Spencer is in City Jail pending arraignment, where he faces multiple charges including felony assault from a previous stabbing incident and felony robbery. He also is on New York State Parole and faces a parole violation. New charges are expected.