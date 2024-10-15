WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Arrested For Damaging Statue On Riverwalk

A Jamestown man has been arrested for damaging the Portage statue on the Riverwalk near Brooklyn Square.

Jamestown Police said that officers patrolling the area of North Main Street near the viaduct early Monday morning heard loud banging noises coming from the area.

They found 37-year old Tony Stebbins near the bronze canoe statue where he had allegedly been striking the statue with a sledge hammer, causing significant damage. Police estimate the value of the statue to be more than $1,500.

Stebbins was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Felony Criminal Mischief.

