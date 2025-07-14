Jamestown Man Arrested For Stealing More Than $1 Million From Employer

A Jamestown man has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from his employer.

Jamestown Police say that following an investigation by their department and the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, 60-year old Paul A. Weinstein was arrested Monday and charged with 1st Degree Grand Larceny.

Investigators say that Paul was allegedly involved in a long term, ongoing theft which spanned more than ten years, from his employer Ben Weitsman of Jamestown, located at 610 W 8th St. The investigation thus far has revealed that Paul allegedly stole in excess of one million dollars and possibly several million dollars more. The investigation is still ongoing and more criminal charges are expected. Paul was arraigned in Jamestown City Court and held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond.