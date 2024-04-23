Jamestown Man Arrested In Infant’s Death

A Jamestown man has been arrested in the death of an infant.

Jamestown Police say they were made aware about a suspicious death of a child that happened on April 13 on Maple Street in the City. Following an investigation, police arrested 25-year old Matthew Nuttall on April 17 for causing the death of a 16-month old child by means of blunt force trauma. He has been charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

Nuttall is in the County Jail on $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond. The case has gone to a Grand Jury where additional charges may be possible.