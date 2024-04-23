WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Man Arrested In Infant’s Death

Jamestown Man Arrested In Infant’s Death

By Leave a Comment

Matthew Nuttall

A Jamestown man has been arrested in the death of an infant.

Jamestown Police say they were made aware about a suspicious death of a child that happened on April 13 on Maple Street in the City. Following an investigation, police arrested 25-year old Matthew Nuttall on April 17 for causing the death of a 16-month old child by means of blunt force trauma. He has been charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

Nuttall is in the County Jail on $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond. The case has gone to a Grand Jury where additional charges may be possible.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.