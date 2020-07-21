Jamestown Man Charged Following Attempted Bank Robbery

FALCONER – A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to rob a bank just outside of Falconer on Monday morning.

Town of Ellicott Police say 38-year-old Jason Maisonet entered the Community Bank on E. Main Street Extension around 11:50 a.m. and told the clerk to open the safe. Police say a customer in the lobby told Maisonet to leave and when he refused the citizen took control of the man and pushed him out the front door.

Officers later arrived on scene and took Maisonet into custody.

He is charged with third-degree attempted robbery and sent to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.