Jamestown Man Charged In Accident That Killed 15-Year Old Girl

Randall Rolison

A Jamestown man has been charged in the car-pedestrian accident that killed a 15-year old Jamestown girl.

Jamestown Police report 58-year old Randall Rolison was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

A tractor-trailer driven by Rolison struck 15-year old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan as she was crossing West Sixth Street by Washington Street Friday afternoon.

Rolison left the scene and was stopped on Fairmount Avenue by Lakewood-Busti Police after a police bulletin was released. Hughan died at the scene.

Police said Rollison was released on an appearance ticket per bail reform.

