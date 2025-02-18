Jamestown Man Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting Business On Fire

A Jamestown man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a town of Ellicott business on fire.

Ellicott Police said they were called to a suspicious fire at a North Main Street store just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11. They allege that 34 year old Ronald Greene entered the store and intentionally lit a fire inside.

Following an investigation, Ellicott Police identified and arrested Greene. He is charged with 2nd degree arson, 3rd degree Criminal Tampering, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, and 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment.

Green is in the County Jail and will appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.