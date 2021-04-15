Jamestown Man Charged with Arson in Fires at Jamestown High School and Fifties Grill & Dairy

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Jamestown High School and the Fifties Grill & Dairy on Washington Street.

Jamestown Police and Jamestown Fire were called to Fifties Grill and Dairy Sunday night by an employee who found an incendiary device in the bathroom which had burned the wall. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified 19-year old Xavier Guadarrma as a possible suspect.

Investigators also found a similar incendiary device behind Jamestown High School where a minor fire caused damage to the outside of the building and the lawn. Guadarmma was identified as a possible suspect in that case as well after surveillance video was reviewed.

Guardarrma is charged with 1st, 3rd, and 5th degree arson. Police say the investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending.