Jamestown Man Dies in Fire on Kidder Street

A Jamestown man died from injuries suffered in a fire on Kidder Street Friday afternoon.

Jamestown Police report 19-year Jacob Rishel Harrison died after he and a 3-year old boy were rescued from the first floor of 109 Kidder. The 3-year old boy was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo where he was listed in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Kidder just before 2pm on Friday. One firefighter was burned during rescue efforts and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.