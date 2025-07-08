WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Jamestown Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

By Leave a Comment

A Jamestown man died following a motorcycle accident Sunday morning.

Jamestown Police report officers responded to Buffalo Street near Beechview Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that 26-year old Kyle Pitts was driving the cycle that left the road and struck a telephone pole. Pitts was sent to UPMC Chautauqua where he died of his injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the accident.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.