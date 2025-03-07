Jamestown Man Faces 30 Years In Prison

A Jamestown man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 47-year old Richard Pearson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that on June 25, 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at a Newland Avenue residence in Jamestown, seizing drugs, $200 in cash, a digital scale, and a firearm. Pearson was present during the search. He was previously convicted of felony charges in 2018 and 2009 in Chautauqua County Court, and in 2006 in Federal Court. As a result, Pearson is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Pearson will be sentenced July 11.