Jamestown Man Guilty Of Coercing Homeless Women Into Prostitution

A Jamestown man has pled guilty to coercing homeless people to perform sex acts.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 34-year old Anthony Burris made the plea in U.S. District Court to two counts of enticing travel to engage in sexual activity. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maeve Huggins stated that between January and March 11, 2021, Burris coerced a homeless woman suffering from drug addiction, to perform commercial sex acts. He did so by threatening the use of physical violence, and by supplying, and at times withholding, quantities of controlled substances. Burris, who knew the woman was physically addicted to controlled substances, also provided transportation, housing, a cellular phone, and food to her during this time. In exchange, the woman performed commercial sex acts and gave the proceeds to Burris. Burris posted online advertisements on Skipthegames.com, which contained sexually suggestive photographs of the woman. Burris then transported the woman to various locations in the Western District of New York and elsewhere, including to Pennsylvania, to engage in these commercial sex acts.

Between June 2020, and March 11, 2021, Burris coerced a second victim to perform commercial sex acts, once again threatening physical violence, and providing money for the purchase of controlled substances, and by supplying, and at times withholding, quantities of controlled substances. Like the first woman victim, Burris knew the second woman was physically addicted to controlled substances and homeless. She also performed commercial sex acts and gave the proceeds to Burris.

Burris will be sentenced October 8, 2025.