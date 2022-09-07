Jamestown Man in City Jail After Attacking Dog

A Jamestown man is in the city jail on animal cruelty charges after police say he attacked a dog.

Jamestown Police say they were called to a house on the southside Tuesday afternoon and found a pitbull laying on the ground bleeding from several wounds.

After an investigation, police say a pitbull and another dog had been fighting when 57-year old Gregory Rosier broke up the fight. Neither dog had been injured in that fight. Witnesses told police that Rosier began striking the pitbull with a metal object numerous time even though the dog was docile and showed no aggression. Police say people at the scene intervened to stop Rossier.

He has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony charge. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. Rosier is in the city jail pending arraignment.