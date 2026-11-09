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Jamestown Man Indicted By Federal Grand Jury On Drug Trafficking Charges

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A Jamestown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug possession and distribution charges.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 24-year old Dasai Bradberry has been charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, using and maintaining a drug involved premises, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. If found guilty, Bradberry faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.

According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, on August 4, 2025, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Bush Street residence associated with Bradberry. During the search, investigators recovered a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, approximately 22 grams of suspected fentanyl, Oxycodone pills, $1,303.00 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Bradberry has been arraigned and is detained.

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