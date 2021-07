A Jamestown man has pled guilty to enticing a minor. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 35-year old Richard LaFrance faces a minimum of 10 years in jail and $250-thousand dollar fine.

LaFrance sent sexually explicit messages to a 14-year old minor in April 2019, including requesting that the minor send him naked pictures. In addition, LaFrance engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor on more than one occasion.

LaFrance will be sentenced November 9th, 2021.