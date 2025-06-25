Jamestown Man Sentenced For Role In Murder

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to five years in jail for helping helping bury a murder victim.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 43-year old Matthew Rudy will serve the time after being convicted of accessory after the fact in U.S. District Court.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Adler and Timothy Lynch, who handled the case, stated that on May 27, 2014, Anthony Neubauer kidnapped Joseph Anthony and traveled from Jamestown to property in Pennsylvania owned by Matthew Rudy. Neubauer tricked Anthony into traveling by offering him cocaine. After arriving in Pennsylvania, Neubauer and Rudy told Anthony they did not have any cocaine, before shooting and killing him, and then burying him on Rudy’s property. Neubauer and Rudy took Anthony to Pennsylvania because they believed he was a cooperator.

Anthony Neubauer was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.