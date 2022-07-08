Jamestown Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison Following Child Pornography Charge Conviction

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 51-year old James Tracy received child pornography images, solicited a minor to send him images, and engaged in sexual contact with an underage victim.

Investigators conducting a forensic review of Tracy’s electronics discovered 51 images of child pornography, some which included depictions of violence.

Prior to this investigation, in February 1995 and March 2001, Tracy was convicted of First Degree Sexual Abuse and First Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse. In each of the prior cases, both victims were under the age of 18.

U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara sentenced Tracy to serve 275 months in prison.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski; and the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Tim Jackson.