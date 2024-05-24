Jamestown Man Will Spend More than 26 Years In Prison On Drug Conviction

A Jamestown man will spend more than 26 years in prison after being convicted in Federal Court on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 52-year old Luis Martinez a/k/a Noel a/k/a Noelly was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine. He has been sentenced to serve 318 months in prison.

U.S. Attorneys say a raid on a Water Street residence on June 5, 2020 found 20 grams of cocaine, a loaded Glock, $3,534 in cash, 14 individually wrapped plastic bags containing a total of approximately 363 grams of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. Martinez had an outstanding parole warrant issued against him and was taken into custody.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.