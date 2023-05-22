Jamestown One of 16 Cities Selected for ‘Good Jobs, Great Cities’ Academy

The City of Jamestown is one of 16 cities nationwide to be selected to participate in the “Good Jobs, Great Cities” Academy.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the program is through the U.S. Department of Labor and National League of Cities, “The grant in particular sends individuals from the Department of Labor to Jamestown to work with all of our workforce development partners on creating a pipeline for workforce development, that’s aiding our manufacturing, health care, construction, anything else in between.”

Sundquist said American Rescue Plan monies set aside by the city for workforce development will be used for this effort. He did not specify how much would be allocated.

He said there are currently over 300 manufacturers with over 2,000 unfilled advanced manufacturing jobs in the Jamestown area today.

The program will run through 2024.