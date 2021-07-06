Jamestown Police, FBI Investigating Hate Speech Vandalism of Underground Railroad Tableau Statues

Jamestown Police and the FBI are investigating the vandalism of the Underground Railroad Tableau in Dow Park after anti-Semitic and anti-African American language was found on the statues.

The vandalism was discovered and reported on Sunday and has since been cleaned off by the Jamestown Parks Department.

This incident follows the theft of one of the tableau statues back in early May that still has not been recovered. Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Jamestown Police or the anonymous tips line at 716 483 Tips (8477).

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is planning a “Hate Has No Home Here” rally at 11am, Saturday, July 10th at Dow Park as a response to the incident.