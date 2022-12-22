Jamestown Police Hiring Another Crossing Guard for This School Year

The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire another Crossing Guard for the Jamestown Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Crossing Guard hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The position pays $35 per day during the school year.

Interested applicants may pick up an application from the Jamestown Police Department. Completed applications may be dropped off there as well.

For more information, contact Sara Corey at 716-483-7530.