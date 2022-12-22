WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Police Hiring Another Crossing Guard for This School Year

Jamestown Police Hiring Another Crossing Guard for This School Year

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire another Crossing Guard for the Jamestown Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Crossing Guard hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The position pays $35 per day during the school year.

Interested applicants may pick up an application from the Jamestown Police Department. Completed applications may be dropped off there as well.

For more information, contact Sara Corey at 716-483-7530.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.