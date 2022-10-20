Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown

Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon.

The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street.

Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out of a drug treatment program. He had not been in contact with his family since that date.

The cause of death is pending further medical tests in an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Police Investigators are attempting to determine when and how Kelwaski was able to arrive back in Jamestown from Saratoga Springs.

Anyone with information on Kelwaski’s death, including or how and when he may have arrived back in Jamestown, is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tip line at 716-483-Tips (8477).