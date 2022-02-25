Jamestown Police Identify Man Wanted Following Car Pursuit

Jamestown Police have identified the driver of the stolen car in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit in Jamestown.

JPD worked with NYPD Investigators and determined the vehicle had been stolen from the driveway of a residence in Staten Island. Police say 21-year old Joseph Marcov of Brooklyn was the driver when Jamestown Police stopped him last Thursday. Marcov fled that traffic stop.

Jamestown Police have issues warrants for Marcov that include 1st Degree Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, and numerous other vehicle and traffic charges.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle (2019 Mazda CX5) or the location of Marcov is asked to contact the Jamestown Police or the NYPD 122 Precinct in Staten Island. The identity of the passenger is still not known and Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of the passenger to contact them at 716-483-7537 or via anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.