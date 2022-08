Jamestown Police are investigating an incident where two people were shot on the northside Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Winsor and Crossman Streets just after 9:00 p.m. for a gunshot complaint. Two people were found wounded and received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police request anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Tip line at 716-483-8477. All tips are kept confidential.