Jamestown Police Offering Safety Tips For Trick Or Treaters

The Jamestown Police Department is offering safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters tonight.
The official Halloween hours in the City of Jamestown are from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight.
JPD will be providing additional patrols of neighborhood streets throughout the evening.
The following tips are offered to help parents ensure their children enjoy a safe Halloween:
– Children should wear light colored, flame-retardant, short costumes to avoid tripping and falling.
– Add reflective tape to the costume to enhance safety.
– Use crosswalks whenever possible.
– Carry a flashlight so you can see and be seen.
– Use make-up instead of masks, which can be hot, uncomfortable and obstruct a child’s vision.
– Children should Trick or Treat in groups, accompanied by an adult, and should only Trick or Treat within their neighborhoods and visit homes with outside lights on.
– Give and accept wrapped candy and instruct children not to eat any treats until they get home. Examine all candy before allowing children to eat it.
– Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened.
– Avoid hard plastic or wood props such as daggers or swords. Substitute with foam rubber that is soft and flexible.
– Watch for traffic.
