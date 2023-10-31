Jamestown Police Offering Safety Tips For Trick Or Treaters

The Jamestown Police Department is offering safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters tonight.

The official Halloween hours in the City of Jamestown are from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight.

JPD will be providing additional patrols of neighborhood streets throughout the evening.

The following tips are offered to help parents ensure their children enjoy a safe Halloween:

– Children should wear light colored, flame-retardant, short costumes to avoid tripping and falling.

– Add reflective tape to the costume to enhance safety.

– Use crosswalks whenever possible.

– Carry a flashlight so you can see and be seen.

– Use make-up instead of masks, which can be hot, uncomfortable and obstruct a child’s vision.

– Children should Trick or Treat in groups, accompanied by an adult, and should only Trick or Treat within their neighborhoods and visit homes with outside lights on.

– Give and accept wrapped candy and instruct children not to eat any treats until they get home. Examine all candy before allowing children to eat it.

– Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened.

– Avoid hard plastic or wood props such as daggers or swords. Substitute with foam rubber that is soft and flexible.

– Watch for traffic.