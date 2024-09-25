WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Police Release Photo Related to Newland-Forest Avenues Homicide

Jamestown Police are looking for information about the individual driving the dark-colored truck in this photo. Anyone with information is asked to call call the Jamestown Command Desk at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS).

Jamestown Police have released a photo related to the homicide that happened on Newland and Forest Avenues on September 10.

JPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the owner and operator of the dark colored pick-up truck in the picture. The photo can be viewed in this story on wrfalp.com

68-year old Doug Howie of Jamestown died after being shot around 8:30 p.m. in that incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information to please call the Jamestown Command Desk at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS).

