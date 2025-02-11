Jamestown Police Still Accepting Applications For Citizen Police Academy

The Jamestown Police Department is still accepting applications for the 2025 Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizen Police Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, February 26 and will run for approximately 15 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesdays in the Police Training Room in City Hall.

The Citizen Police Academy is open to adults with preference given to those who reside or work within the City of Jamestown. Topics will include patrol investigations, criminal investigations, firearms, crime scene processing, domestic violence, and narcotics. Class students will be given the opportunity to ride along on patrol with an officer prior to the completion of the academy.

Interested applicants can send a direct message via the Jamestown Police Department Facebook page to receive the application link. Applications will be accepted until February 12.