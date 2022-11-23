Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications

The Jamestown Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizen Police Academy.

The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall.

It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside or work within the City of Jamestown.

Topics to be covered include patrol investigations, criminal investigations, firearms, crime scene processing, domestic violence, and narcotics.

Various special teams from the Police Department will give presentations. Class students also will be given the opportunity to ride along on patrol with an officer prior to the completion of the academy.

A $4,000 donation to the Police Department by Rand Precision Machining helped fund the academy.

Interested applicants may email info@jpdny.com, or call 716-338-0029, to receive the application link or more information on the academy.