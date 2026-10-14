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Jamestown Post-Journal: Legislator Vince DeJoy Moving To North Carolina

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Jamestown City Development Director Vince DeJoy

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that Jamestown County Legislator and Dunkirk Director of Planning and Development Vince DeJoy has moved out of district to North Carolina.

The PJ reports that DeJoy announced Tuesday that he is leaving the City position at the end of the month. He has accepted a position with a nonprofit healthcare organization in Western North Carolina in the Asheville area. He will be starting in that role in early November.

The full story can be read at: https://www.post-journal.com/news/top-stories/2026/10/dejoy-leaving-posts-for-position-in-north-carolina/

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