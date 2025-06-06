Jamestown Pride Activities Continue Saturday With Pride Festival

Jamestown Pride activities continue this weekend with the Pride Festival on Saturday.

The Pride Festival will start at 9:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Jamestown Farmers Market. It will feature community resource tables and Pride merchandise vendors. At 11:00 a.m., a Rainbow Walk will begin at the Winter Garden Plaza and North Main Street and wind through the downtown area. At 1:30 p.m. ,the main event for the festival will feature NYC drag performers Thee Suburbia, Tuna Melt the Drag King, Hassan, Fester Roan, and more. This event will also include the debut of this year’s Glam Up Jamestown participants. These are- community members who have gone through a month-long “Drag Boot Camp” with Thee Suburbia. The show’s finale will include Lips Poppin’ Productions for a giant drag group number.

Evening events will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a Variety Show at Wicked Warren’s followed by ticketed shows at both Wicked Warren’s and Sneakers.

On Sunday, June 8, a Pride Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. That will be followed at 1:00 p.m. by a Drag Brunch Fundraiser that’s being held in the Reg Lenna’s Media Arts Studio. Tickets are $60 and include Live vocal drag performers from NYC in the style of a live intimate cabaret along with brunch food. Proceeds benefit Jamestown Pride.

For full details on events, visit jamestownpride.org.