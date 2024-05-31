Jamestown Pride Kicks Off Pride Month With Flag Raising June 1

Jamestown Pride will kick off Pride month with a flag raising event on Saturday, June 1.

The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Robert H. Jackson Center in downtown Jamestown where the progress pride flag will be raised.

Local speakers will be featured who were instrumental in building greater rights for the LGBTQ community in Jamestown and Chautauqua County.

Designed in 2018 and based on the iconic rainbow flag from 1978, the Progress Pride flag celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community and calls for a more inclusive society. The added chevron along the hoist features black, brown, light blue, pink, and white stripes to bring those communities – marginalized people of color, trans people, and those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost – to the forefront.

This June will mark the 55th anniversary of Stonewall which was a series of protests by the LGBTQ community after a police raid during the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, on the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. This became a seminal event in the history of the LGBTQ movement for equal rights in this country.

The rally will also include voter registration, refreshments and opportunities to purchase Jamestown Pride merchandise.

For more information, visit jamestownpride.org or facebook.com/jamestownpride