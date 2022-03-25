WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Pride to Discuss June Pride Event at Community Meeting March 25

The Jamestown Pride Festival will be returning to downtown Jamestown on Saturday, June 11.

The event for the LGBTQ+ community, sponsored by Evergreen Health, will feature entertainment, food, and education.

The Pride Steering committee is holding a social gathering that’s open to the public at 5:15 p.m., Friday, March 25, followed by a community meeting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the event. Both will be held at the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County located at 31 Water Street.

The meeting also will be available by Zoom at https://temple.zoom.us/j/97825175549

For more information, contact Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith at 716-397-9326 or by email at JamestownPride@mhachautauqua.org

