Jamestown Pride To Kick Off Pride Month With Flag Raising At Robert H. Jackson Center

Jamestown Pride will celebrate the beginning of Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag at the Robert H. Jackson Center Saturday.

Designed in 2018 and based on the iconic rainbow flag from 1978, the Progress Pride flag celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community and calls for a more inclusive society. The added chevron along the hoist features black, brown, light blue, pink, and white stripes to bring those communities – marginalized people of color, trans people, and those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost – to the forefront.

The free event begins at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6 and will feature local speakers, voter registration, and refreshments.

This year’s title sponsors for Jamestown Pride festivities include Evergreen Health, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.