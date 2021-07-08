Jamestown Public Market Launching New Initiatives, Programs with New Funding

The Jamestown Public Market is using new funding support to launch new initiatives and programs. The market is receiving $50,000 in support from the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation. The monies from JRC will be distributed at $10,000 over five years and will provide stability for the market’s operational capacity.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, via the Carl M. Hanson and Ann M. Lawson Fund for the Region and Edwin L. Danielson Community Service Fund, also has awarded the market a grant to support its continued growth.

Market Director Linnea Carlson said the new initiatives will focus on three strategic goals: Equal Food Access; Small Business Development; and Community Supported Agriculture.

The market will be conducting several ‘Small Business Development’ events, streamed via Facebook, aimed at sharing vendor success stories as well as resources for area business owners and entrepreneurs. The first of these events, occurred in April, featuring area businesses Biodome Project and Crown Street Roasting. A second event, focusing on the importance of branding for area business owners and market vendors, is set for July 22nd.

The public market has also launched it’s Eat Fresh, Do Good C-S-A. The program, designed to support the operational costs of the Mobile Market, offers weekly produce shares to community members.

The Jamestown Public Market saw a 68% increase in sales for the 2020 season, with just under 400 individuals visiting the Mobile Market program. The Saturday market is open from 10am to 2pm on West Third Street.

The Jamestown Mobile Market also has added two sites to its schedule. Market Director Linnea Carlson said thanks in part to a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Mobile Market is adding Tower Park at Willard and Tower Streets to its schedule. The market will be there from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursdays. The Mobile Market is also returning to Bush Elementary School from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well. Visit jtownpublicmarket.org for the full Mobile Market schedule as well as information about the Public Market programs.