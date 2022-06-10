Jamestown Public Market Opens Saturday, June 11 for its Season

The Jamestown Public Market officially starts its season in downtown Jamestown this Saturday, June 11.

The market will once again take place on West Third Street between North Main and Cherry Streets from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., rain or shine.

Market Director Linnea Carlson said there will be a couple new vendors this year, “Including Carlberg Farms, which is a new produce vendor. We’re very excited about them joining us. We have a new bakery called Magic Cat Bakery who will be at some Saturdays which we’re really excited about. And then we have a lot of our favorite vendors who are returning every week as well – Hidden Valley Produce, Aber’s Acres, Pearl City Popcorn will be there quite a bit this summer.”

Carlson said live music will be back every week at the market along with the SPROUTS program, “So, for every activity that children participate in it’s free. It’s mainly geared toward elementary and middle-age kids, but we’ve had kids all the way up to age 18 participate, which is cool. They will receive a $2 voucher each week to spend on fresh fruits and veggies. And that’s made possible thanks to Novel Destination and owner Carrie Wolfgang which we’re really appreciative of her ongoing support.”

Carlson said the Market is also collaborating with local festival events including Jamestown Pride this Saturday as well as the Scandinavian Festival on July 16. On July 23, the Children’s Market will return.

The Jamestown Public Market accepts SNAP-EBT benefits, WIC-Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks, and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks Program.

For more information, visit https://www.jtownpublicmarket.org/